Europe seeks alternatives to Russian gas as winter season nears

Explosions and leaks were detected this week along both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Europe. It;s virtually assured that this was an act of sabotage, but who did it? Some have blamed Russia of trying to permanently cut its energy supply off from Europe, in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Russia denies that. But this will affect an already serious energy crisis. Let's take a closer look.
September 30, 2022
