Oil prices rally as OPEC+ alliance plans major output cut

Oil prices are rallying as the world's crude exporters prepare to significantly reduce production for the rest of the year. The international benchmark Brent has risen more than 3% to $87 a barrel. That comes amid speculation that the multinational oil cartel OPEC+ is planning to slash output by a million barrels a day. For more on oil market, we spoke to Han Tan, Exinity Group’s chief market analyst. #OilPrices #OilSupply #OPEC