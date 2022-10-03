POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices rally as OPEC+ alliance plans major output cut
02:45
BizTech
Oil prices rally as OPEC+ alliance plans major output cut
Oil prices are rallying as the world's crude exporters prepare to significantly reduce production for the rest of the year. The international benchmark Brent has risen more than 3% to $87 a barrel. That comes amid speculation that the multinational oil cartel OPEC+ is planning to slash output by a million barrels a day. For more on oil market, we spoke to Han Tan, Exinity Group’s chief market analyst. #OilPrices #OilSupply #OPEC
October 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?