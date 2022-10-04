World Share

One on One - Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has created new challenges for Europe and, in particular, the Baltics. Estonia, which shares a border with Russia, is an important actor in the region and will likely feel the effects of the crisis for some time. TRT World sat down with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu to talk about the country's proximity to the conflict and the energy crisis facing Europe.