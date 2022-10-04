POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN agency calls on central banks to halt interest rate hikes
Central banks are acting too aggressively in their fight against inflation, threatening to plunge the global economy into a severe economic recession. That's according to a new report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The agency's calling on policymakers, particularly in rich nations, to take it easy on interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, the IMF has come to the defense of central banks, saying it's up to governments to support their economies. We spoke to David Madden, Equiti Capital’s market analyst. #InterestRates #Inflation #Recession
October 4, 2022
