Iran Launches Air Strikes On Northern Iraq’s Kurdish Areas

What started off as protests across Iran, against the killing of a woman in police custody, has transformed into a wider movement against the government. Nearly three weeks of protests have reportedly left dozens dead. Nowhere is that more true than in Iran's Kurdish areas. Thousands have taken to the streets in the past week, where they have been met with heavy force from police. Masha Amini, who was from Iran's Kurdish minority, died in police custody on September 16th, for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. She has become a symbol of grievance against the Iranian government, both inside the country and out. Right across the border in Iraq's Kurdish regions, Iran launched airstrikes on areas it said were supporting the protesters. Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, spoke on the unrest for the first time, blaming the US and Israel for the protests. So will the protests continue despite the heavy crackdown? And why is Tehran focusing so heavily on the country's Kurdish areas? Guests: Ali Fathollah-Nejad Political Analyst Ivan Eland Director of the Independent Institute's Centre on Peace and Liberty
October 4, 2022
