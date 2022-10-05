POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices rally ahead of OPEC+ meeting in Vienna
Oil prices are rising as the world's top producers of the commodity prepare to announce a deep cut in production. Investors will be closely watching the meeting of the multinational oil cartel OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Many expect the alliance to announce that they're slashing their output by at least a million barrels a day. We spoke to Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor in London. #OilPrices #OPEC #OilSupply
October 5, 2022
