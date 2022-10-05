World Share

Russian president signs law annexing four Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed the formal annexation of four regions that make up more than 18% of Ukraine. But it comes as Russian forces struggle against a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has seized back territory in all four annexed regions. Yuri Levchenko, leader of the People's Power Party and a former Ukrainian parliament member, explains what the Kremlin’s latest moves mean to Ukraine. #UkraineWar #annexation #Putin