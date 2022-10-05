POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Grain prices decrease globally as ships are inspected in Istanbul
01:38
World
Grain prices decrease globally as ships are inspected in Istanbul
The amount of food stuffs shipped from Ukraine along the Türkiye-brokered grain corridor has topped 6 million tonnes. And every ship hauling that valuable cargo must be inspected in waters off Istanbul. The UN says the operation has been so successful, it's renewed confidence in the international shipping industry. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora was on board during one of the cargo inspections.
October 5, 2022
