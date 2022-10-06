POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Biden’s plan to forgive student loans the solution?
27:09
World
The White House wants relief for millions of Americans who owe thousands in student loans. But Republicans are calling President Biden’s plan unfair financial relief that will punish the US economy. Guests: Adam Kissel Former US Education Department Official Mark Huelsman Policy Director at Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice Mark Kantrowitz Expert on Student Loans and Financial Aid
October 6, 2022
