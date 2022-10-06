POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is China’s stance on N Korea’s potential path to nuclear armament?
02:47
World
What is China’s stance on N Korea’s potential path to nuclear armament?
North Korea has launched another two ballistic missiles. That makes a total of six missile tests in less than two weeks. The US accuses China and Russia of giving 'blanket protection' to the isolated nation at the UN Security Council. Beijing is saying that dialogue should be established with North Korea, instead of further sanctions. Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, unpacks China’s stance on North Korea. #NorthKorea #China #nuclear
October 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?