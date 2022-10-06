POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pyongyang fires two more missiles, blames US drills escalation
World
Pyongyang fires two more missiles, blames US drills escalation
Debate over how to handle a North Korean ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory has split an already fractured UN Security Council. Russia and China insist US-led military exercises in the region provoked the North. The US, Britain and France have condemned Pyongyang's actions, with the US and South Korea holding joint military exercises in response. North Korea has framed those drills as justification for another two short-range missiles towards its eastern waters on Thursday. Claire Herriot reports.
October 6, 2022
