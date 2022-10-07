POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EPC holds inaugural meeting in Prague
02:50
World
EPC holds inaugural meeting in Prague
The first meeting of the European Political Community took place at Prague Castle on October 6. Leaders of 44 countries, including all EU members, the UK, Türkiye, Western Balkans and Ukraine sent a message of unity on the key strategic challenges facing entire Europe. Russia’s attack on Ukraine was the dominant subject with President Volodymr Zelenskyy addressing leaders from Kiev. TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Prague.
October 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?