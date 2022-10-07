POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OPEC+ to slash oil output by 2M barrels a day in November
04:23
BizTech
Oil prices continue to climb following the decision by the world's top producers of the commodity to significantly reduce their output. Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the OPEC+ cartel said they're slashing their production by 2M barrels a day in November. That's the biggest cut since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more on oil market, we spoke to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #OPEC #OilPrices #OilSupply
October 7, 2022
