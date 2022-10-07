POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian campaigner Ales Bialiatski
03:26
World
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. Nobel Peace Prize expert Fredrik Heffermehl unpacks whether this year’s peace prize has been influenced by the war in Ukraine. #AlesBialiatski #NobelPeacePrize #Ukrainewar
October 7, 2022
