Thai media: At least 24 children killed in mass shooting attack

Thai media says 37 people were killed in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday. At least 24 were children. The perpetrator, who killed himself at the scene, left little indication as to motive. The Prime Minister has paid his respects to the victims and their families. The King and Queen will visit later on Friday. A vigil is set to be held in Bangkok.