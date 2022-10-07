BizTech Share

Biotech start-up uses AI to detect overlooked breast cancer

According to the World Health Organization, about one in eight women in the US will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. But mammograms, the most widely used tool for detecting the disease still come with a high rate of human error. That reduces the chances patients will be treated in time, or and in some cases, be treated at all. UK-based AI start-up is trying to reduce the human error to nearly zero, giving women far more chances to survive. Ludovica Brignola has more. #BreastCancer #Mammogram #Biotech