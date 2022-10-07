POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders struggle to bridge divide on gas price cap
02:10
World

EU leaders gathered for an informal summit in Prague on Friday. Talks were dominated support for Ukraine and the price of energy, specifically gas. The bloc has faced spiralling costs due to its dependence on Russian gas and a shortage of supply. But there's little agreement on how to manage the rising costs. The EU Commission has published a roadmap on how to reduce demand and prices with the hope measures can be agreed at a formal EU summit in Brussels, in two weeks time. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
October 7, 2022
