UN working to expand, extend Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
02:28
World
Powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday. It's as Ukrainian forces reclaim swathes of territory recently annexed by Russia. At the same time, Kiev and Washington have clarified the recent nuclear remarks, as the UN works to extend the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the seven-month conflict. Craig Boswell has the latest. #kharkiv #ukraine #nuclearweapons
October 8, 2022
