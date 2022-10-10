What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Strikes in Kiev kill at least eight people, injure at least 24

Multiple missiles have rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Ukraine's Interior Ministry says at least eight people have been killed and more than 20 injured. Strikes also hit Lviv, Ternpil and Zhytomyr and Odessa in western Ukraine, Dnipro in central Ukraine, and Kharkiv. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, weighs in on the latest escalation. #Russiastrikes #Kiev #Ukrainewar