Kiev hit by several missiles for the first time in months

Russian missiles have fallen across Ukraine during Monday morning's rush hour. By mid-morning, Kiev said Russia had fired 81 cruise missiles, but that's its air defences had shot down 43 of them. Kiev was targeted for the first time in months, with at least eight people confirmed to have been have been killed and more than 20 injured. Among other locations hit were Lviv, Ternpil, Zhytomyr and Odessa in the west, Nipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south, and and Kharkiv in the north east. Liz Maddock reports.
October 10, 2022
