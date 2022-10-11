POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon, Israel move closer to US-brokered maritime deal
04:38
World
Lebanon, Israel move closer to US-brokered maritime deal
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun says Lebanon hopes to announce a deal with Israel as soon as possible. The move paves the way for a historic accord, and an end to a longstanding dispute between the two nations over the Karish gas field, which Israel insists falls entirely within its territory. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs has more on this deal. #Israel #Lebanon #maritimedeal
October 11, 2022
