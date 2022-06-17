Why did the EU suspend training in Mali?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The military government of Mali in West Africa appears to be turning away from European help and embracing Russia. And in an area known for unrest and the influence of jihadi groups, there’s concern for international stability? Guests: Oluwole Ojewale Central Africa Analyst at the Institute for Security Studies Emmanuel Dupuy  Institute of European Perspective and Security  Paul Melly Consulting Fellow, Africa Programme at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 17, 2022
