POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shifting Sands in the Americas | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
Shifting Sands in the Americas | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Boycotts and a public outcry over the Biden administration’s decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, amid growing signs of the United States’ waning influence and regional decline. Guests: Earl Anthony Wayne, Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Jorge Heine, Former Chilean Ambassador to China Sheila Xiao, Coordinator of the 2022 People’s Summit for Democracy
June 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?