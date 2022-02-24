POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
People Flee as Russia Bombs Ukraine
25:40
World
People Flee as Russia Bombs Ukraine
Over land, at sea and from the air. Russia has attacked Ukraine, with missile strikes, tanks and boots on the ground. Roads out of Kiev are gridlocked as people try to flee. Condemnation of Putin has been swift and sharp. But is this a battle Ukrainians will be left to fight on their own? Guests: Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations
February 24, 2022
