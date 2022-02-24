World Share

Ukraine says fierce fighting under way at numerous locations

Russia says it will respond to western sanctions in a quote 'tit-for-tat' manner, as it continues its assault on Ukraine. Sirens have been wailing across the country, as Russia conducted over 200 attacks. Russia says it's destroyed over 70 military targets in Ukraine, including 11 airfields. Poland, Germany and Denmark say they are ready to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for all citizens to take up arms to resist Russia. It's being called the biggest attack on one European country by another since the second World War. Sarah Morice reports.