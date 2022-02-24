World Share

Russia has launched 'full-scale invasion' of Ukraine, Kiev says

Russian forces have launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine from the north, east and south of the country. Thousands have been trying to flee and seek safety in neighbouring countries. Ukraine's president, Volodymr Zelenskyy, dressed in military fatigues, is vowing to fight on but says there have been troop losses. Russian forces have also seized control of the Chernobyl complex, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. Western countries have condemned the attack and the UK and USA have announced further sanctions in response. Sarah Morice reports.