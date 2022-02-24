POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainians flee to countryside as Russia bombards urban areas
02:31
World
Ukrainians flee to countryside as Russia bombards urban areas
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing to the countryside and even neighbouring countries, as Russia continues to bombard major urban areas. Russian officials say only military targets have been struck as part of its ongoing offensive. But Ukrainian leaders say at least one person is dead and dozens injured after apartment buildings and markets were hit in the eastern border city of Kharkiv. And air strikes and artillery shelling are intensifying. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
February 24, 2022
