US President Joe Biden announces new sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden announces a new round of sanctions against Russia after it attacked Ukraine, saying that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “chose this war” and he will face the consequences. Biden says the sanctions are designed to have a long-term impact on Russia and its economy, and they are aiming to limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, and yen. Biden also announces imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia’s industries and military of US semiconductors and other high-tech products.