POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian incursion into Ukraine enters second day
02:35
World
Russian incursion into Ukraine enters second day
The battle for the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, is underway as Russia's full scale attack on its neighbour enters a second day. Russian forces are trying to surround the city and say they have control of a nearby airfield. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now calling on Ukrainian troops to overthrow their own country's leadership. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 people have been killed so far, including civilians. The UN’s refugee agency says about 100,000 people have been displaced, with thousands fleeing to nearby European states. Sarah Morice has this report.
February 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?