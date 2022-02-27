POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev braces for missile attacks as fighting enters fourth day
02:19
World
Kiev braces for missile attacks as fighting enters fourth day
Russian troops are closing in on Kiev as Ukraine's health minister announces that nearly 200 people have been killed since Russia began its assault on Thursday. The UN says more than 150,000 Ukrainians have fled the country as fighting intensifies. Western allies are imposing further sanctions to cripple Russia as the fighting enters a fourth consecutive day. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
February 27, 2022
