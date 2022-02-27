World Share

Russia targets infrastucture as Ukraine defence surprises troops

Ukraine's defence minister has hailed his country's battle against continuing Russian attacks, saying the world has underestimated the Ukranian people. The government in Kiev claims more 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than 1,000 pieces of military hardware destroyed. The numbers have not been independently verified, but western intelligence agencies are united in their analysis that Russia is encounering greater resistance than Moscow predicted. Liz Maddock takes a look at the Russian strategy so far.