At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed
02:56
World
The EU warns that the conflict in Ukraine has the potential to displace more than seven million people. Russia began its attack on Ukraine on Thursday. So far at least 352 civilians have been killed in the assault, including 14 children, according to the Ukrainian government. But Russia admitted its forces have suffered heavy losses on the battlefield. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on what day four of Russia's attack on Ukraine looked like.
February 28, 2022
