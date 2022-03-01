World Share

Zelenskyy: Time to consider no-fly zone for Russian aircraft

A delegation of Russian and Ukrainian negotiators has agreed to meet for a second time in the coming days, this time on Poland's border with Belarus, to try to end the Russian attack on Ukraine. The two sides met on Monday, at Ukraine's border with Belarus, but even as they did, the Russian march toward the capital Kiev continued, with a barrage of new bombings. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest.