International firms leaving Russia following attack on Ukraine

Russia's assault on Ukraine has drawn strong rebuke from the US, EU and other world powers, who have piled economic sanctions on Moscow. Many of its banks have been excluded from the global banking payments system, SWIFT. The measures are triggering an exodus of international companies from Russia. And as Amy Anderson reports, that's threatening thousands of jobs and raising the spectre of inflation for millions of Russians. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaEconomicSanctions #FirmsExitRussia