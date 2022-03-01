World Share

Ukraine Uses Turkish-made Drones to Hit Russian Targets

Scenes of destroyed Russian tanks and a Ukrainian population vowing to fight on, has mobilized the world against Moscow. Russia's president Vladimir Putin is finding his country increasingly isolated as dozens of countries impose flight restrictions and export bans. International support for Ukraine is also ramping up, with Kiev saying it has used Turkish-made drones to hit Russian targets. Guests: Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat Mitat Celikpala Professor at Kadir Has University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst