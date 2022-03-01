World Share

Has the Ukraine crisis exposed the limitations of the UN Security Council?

The UN's vulnerabilities have been left completely exposed. Over half a million people have fled Ukraine. Ripples are being felt across Europe and the world. The Russian onslaught has left hundreds dead on both sides and Putin has put his tactical nuclear weapons on alert. Yet, the United Nations has failed to censure Russia - let alone bring an end to its war. Guests: Paul Ingram Leading Nuclear Disarmament Consultant Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute