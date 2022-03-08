World Share

Has Europe's military aid come too late for Ukraine?

Has Europe finally woken up to the threat on its doorstep after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At last, the continent seems to be speaking/ acting with one voice. But is it too little, too late? Yes, there are now weapons going east, humanitarian aid on offer and sanctions. But the initial push came from elsewhere. What did that say about the EU acting as one? GUESTS: Pavel Havliček Association for International Affairs Andreas Umland European Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.