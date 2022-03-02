POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can EU-Africa rebuild trust?
Can EU-Africa rebuild trust?
The EU’s chief says Europe is Africa’s most reliable partner. But after decades of neglect, can it fill the void as China steps back and Russia looks to extend its influence? Macron has long called for a reset of this relationship, as far back as 2017 - when he declared the end of ‘Francafrique’. Is this more rhetoric and is it time for Africa to stop asking for European aid? Guests: Gyude Moore Center for Global Development Geert Laporte Director of the European Think Tanks Group Alex Vines Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House
March 2, 2022
