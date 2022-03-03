POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices rise as world economies take toll of Russian invasion
02:11
BizTech
Oil prices rise as world economies take toll of Russian invasion
Oil prices are soaring yet again, further amplifying the global economic toll of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The price of Brent crude has shot up by 7% to top $110 a barrel, the highest since July 2014. That's as investors worry that Western governments will soon buckle under the pressure, and impose sanctions on Russia's energy sector. Paolo Montecillo reports. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #SanctionsonRussia #EnergyPrices
March 3, 2022
