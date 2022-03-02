POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Punishing Russia’s Economy Force Putin to Rethink his Assault on Ukraine?
Russia has been hit with a wave of unprecedented sanctions in response to its assault on Ukraine, and it’s already inflicting economic pain on the country. The Russian currency, the ruble, has hit record lows against the US dollar, Russians are forming long queues to withdraw their savings from banks, and Russian oligarchs are maneuvering to try to limit damage to their businesses. The fallout is ticking the boxes for the US and its allies. But will it force Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine? Guests: Theo Normanton Russia Correspondent at bne IntelliNews Steve Keen Professor of economics and author of numerous books on financial crises
March 2, 2022
