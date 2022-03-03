POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How effective will sanctions on Russia be?
04:53
World
Western countries have shown rare unity in imposing sanctions against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine. But even as the rouble plunges and the Russian economy spirals, there are questions about how effective these measures are in making President Vladimir Putin change course. David Marples, a professor of Russian and East European History at the University of Alberta, takes a closer look. #RussiaUkraineConflict #sanctions #Russia
March 3, 2022
