What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

How effective will sanctions on Russia be?

Western countries have shown rare unity in imposing sanctions against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine. But even as the rouble plunges and the Russian economy spirals, there are questions about how effective these measures are in making President Vladimir Putin change course. David Marples, a professor of Russian and East European History at the University of Alberta, takes a closer look. #RussiaUkraineConflict #sanctions #Russia