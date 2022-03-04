POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
International businesses from automakers to media giants racing to exit Russia
International businesses had been pouring money into Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. But Moscow's attack on Ukraine has reversed this three-decade trend. The US, EU and other world powers have piled economic sanctions on Russia, triggering an exodus of companies from the country. The growing list of those reviewing their operations includes dozens of international businesses from auto manufacturers to shippers and media giants. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #EconomicSanctions #CorporateExodus
March 4, 2022
