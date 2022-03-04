POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What Consequences Could Belarus Face for Its Role in Russia’s Attack on Ukraine?
25:40
World
The situation in Ukraine remains dire, as Russian troops move closer to the country's biggest cities. Key among them has been the capital Kiev. But Russia's rapid march towards the city couldn't have been possible without the help of another country, Belarus. The former Soviet state was the staging ground for Russia's northern attack on Ukraine. And that role that Minsk played, is already started to bring consequences. Guests: Linas Kojala Director of the Eastern Europe Studies Centre Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Research Fellow at ISPI Arseny Sivitsky Director of the Centre for Strategic and Foreign Policy Studies
March 4, 2022
