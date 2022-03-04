World Share

NATO rejects Ukraine's request for no-fly zone to avoid wider war

Russian forces have seized the largest nuclear plant in Europe according to Ukrainian authorities. It came hours after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia plant following the Russian attack but there has been no leaking of radioactive materials. The US Embassy in Ukraine says the attack is a war crime, which Ukraines president Volodymr Zelenskyy claims could have caused the equivalent damage of six Chernobyls. NATO has met for emergency talks, but once again they rejected the idea of a no fly zone but reaffirmed their commitment to defending every square inch of NATO territory. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.