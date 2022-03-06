World Share

Ukraine accuses Russia of violating temporary ceasefire

Russia has resumed what it calls 'offensive operations' in Ukrainian cities, where evacuation corridors were previously agreed on to allow civilians to escape the fighting. There has been a trade of blame between the Ukrainian government and the Kremlin over why fighting continued during what was meant to be a 5-hour humanitarian ceasefire, negotiated during talks on Thursday. Obaida Hitto has more on the collapse of the brief ceasefire.