World Share

Russian army announces opening of several humanitarian corridors

Russian and Ukrainian officials have met for a third round of talks on Monday. The Kremlin says it's willing to open humanitarian corridors but that hasn't happened so far. Russian shelling of Ukraine's cities and towns has continued, as has the steady flow of refugees. A Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow would halt its attack if Ukraine accepts certain rules - including the recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, and a promise not to join NATO. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.