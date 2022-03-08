World Share

Zelenskyy accuses Russian troops of targeting civilian areas

Kiev and its Western allies continue to search for ways to bring an end to Russia's military action in Ukraine. While Russia says it will shortly open humanitarian corridors to allow people to escape, Moscow is accused of deliberately targeting fleeing civilians. There's also talk of reducing Western dependence on Russian energy, but especially for the EU, such a move would have to be gradual. The bloc imports 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia, paying, according to some estimates, 1 billion dollars a day for the resource. From Washington, Craig Boswell reports.