POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia threatens to cut Nord Stream 1 gas flows to Europe
04:05
BizTech
Russia threatens to cut Nord Stream 1 gas flows to Europe
Russia is threatening to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. Analysts fear this could further raise oil and gas prices and heighten the turmoil in energy markets. Oil prices are see-sawing near 14-year highs. The US is considering acting alone to ban Russian imports rather than teaming up with European allies, easing concerns of a wider disruption to crude supplies. OANDA senior market analyst, Craig Erlam joined us from London. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #NaturalGas
March 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?