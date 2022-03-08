POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the Conflict in Ukraine Worsen Global Food Security?
Will the Conflict in Ukraine Worsen Global Food Security?
The UN World Food Programme has a grim warning. The fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine will go far beyond their borders. Russia is the world's number one exporter of wheat and Ukraine is in the top five. This month, the cash crop saw a 40-percent increase in prices. And the expected scarcity in the coming months could put the world's most vulnerable, at further risk. Guests: Sevim Seda Yamac Associate Professor at the Konya Food and Agriculture University Guido Cozzi Professor at the University of St Gallen
March 8, 2022
