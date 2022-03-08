World Share

More than 21 civilians killed in Russian air strike on Sumy

Russia has been allowing some evacuations, but there are reports of repeated attacks along those very routes. People have been trying to leave five cities, including Kiev and Sumy, where Russian bombing killed 21 people on Monday. Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately attacking people trying to escape-- and the US says there is credible evidence of that. Liz Maddock has the details. #SumyAttack #Ceasefire #HumanitarianCorridor